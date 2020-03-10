Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infinera (INFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $9.50 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Infinera had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.33 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.14.

1/30/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Infinera stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,120,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,336,000 after buying an additional 210,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 550,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Infinera by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

