Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dorman Products (DORM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

2/25/2020 – Dorman Products had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Dorman Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Dorman Products is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2020 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Get Dorman Products Inc alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 361,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.