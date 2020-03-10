Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

3/3/2020 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Orthofix Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Orthofix Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Orthofix Medical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Orthofix Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get Orthofix Medical Inc alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.