Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. 29,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

