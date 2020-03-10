Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Equal Weight

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 107.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,341,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 630,338 shares during the period. MUFG Americas boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 33,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 79,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

