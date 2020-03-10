Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.09. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.