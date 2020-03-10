Wells Fargo & Co Trims Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Target Price to $2.00

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

NASDAQ GPOR remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Tuesday. 1,027,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

