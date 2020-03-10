Wells Fargo & Co Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $25.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.69% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of DVN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

