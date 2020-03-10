Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of EOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,593. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

In other Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Vincent J. Fioramonti purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,930.00.

About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.