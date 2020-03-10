Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1,710.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

