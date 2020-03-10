WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Purchases $99,407.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 379,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

