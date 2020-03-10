Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Holdings Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

