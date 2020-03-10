Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) CEO Buys $54,500.00 in Stock

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.85%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

