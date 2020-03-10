Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,606 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

