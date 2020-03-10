Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 7,763 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

