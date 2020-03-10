Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 23,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

