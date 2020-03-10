Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,016. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

