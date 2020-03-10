WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMWH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,385.63 ($31.38).

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,285.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.