White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $958.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.49. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $903.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.