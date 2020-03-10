Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 15,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,929. The company has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.97 and a 1-year high of C$5.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 258.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

