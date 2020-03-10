Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$55,375.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,929. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCP. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

