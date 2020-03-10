Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.23.

WCP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

