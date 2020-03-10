Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,653. The company has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.