WhiteCoin Price Up 7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, EXX and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $36.98 million and approximately $154,898.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, LBank, ZB.COM, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

