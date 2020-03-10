Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083,639. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

