Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 6,863 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 456.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.26. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$91.33 and a 52 week high of C$113.94.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.