William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $14.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.41. 364,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

