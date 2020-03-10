William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $63.03 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,182 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $63,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.55. 534,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.