William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,031 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.77. The company had a trading volume of 229,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,824. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $227.06 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

