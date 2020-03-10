William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $70,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 179,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 63.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 38,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

