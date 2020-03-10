William F. Galtney, Jr. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00.

RE stock traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $240.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,264. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

