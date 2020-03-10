William Robert Peterson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00.

On Monday, December 30th, William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00.

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.06. 17,741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,508. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$19.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.44.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

