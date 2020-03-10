William Thompson Acquires 1,300 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,677,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

