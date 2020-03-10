Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Purchases $95,745.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,574,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

