Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.09 million and $3,851.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

