Wings (WINGS) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Wings has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $61,036.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Livecoin and Liqui. During the last week, Wings has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Binance, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

