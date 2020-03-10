Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 330.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com accounts for 0.6% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. 54,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,941. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $106.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

