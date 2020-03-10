Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Workday worth $198,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $28,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock worth $83,868,534. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

