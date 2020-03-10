WPX Energy’s (WPX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s current price.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $0. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

