W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267,969 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of W&T Offshore worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 772,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.07. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

