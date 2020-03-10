Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,198 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.91% of Wyndham Destinations worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,681,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

