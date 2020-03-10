X-CASH Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $35,798.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,235,015,273 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

