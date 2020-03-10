Xchange (XCG) Market Cap Achieves $889.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Xchange has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Xchange has a market capitalization of $889.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xchange coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

