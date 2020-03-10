XEL Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. XEL has a market capitalization of $473,380.25 and $216.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XEL has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000772 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

