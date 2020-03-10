Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XENE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $397.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

