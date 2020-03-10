Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $24,475,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $9,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Xerox by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 264,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 198,297 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

