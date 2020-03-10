XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ XOMA traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654. The company has a market capitalization of $202.79 million, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

