XP (XP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XP (NYSE:XP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XP opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. XP has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63.

A number of research firms have commented on XP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

