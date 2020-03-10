Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.75% of Xylem worth $531,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

XYL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 147,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

