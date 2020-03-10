Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.60 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YGR. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

Yangarra Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 334,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

